Cowen Initiates Coverage on LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHCG. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.29. The stock had a trading volume of 142,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.89 and a 200-day moving average of $196.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after acquiring an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after acquiring an additional 676,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

