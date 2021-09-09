Cowen Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $520.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $476.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.33.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU traded up $43.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $424.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,173. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $417.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.