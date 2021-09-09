CPChain (CPC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $123,412.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $123,412.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.86 or 0.00442304 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002607 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.28 or 0.00982488 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

