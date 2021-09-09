Cred (LBA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.47 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Cred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a market cap of $3.47 million and $503,718.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00061258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00161822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044128 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.