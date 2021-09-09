Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Credicorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Credicorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Credicorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

BAP has been the topic of several research reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.