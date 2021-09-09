Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Down 4.3%

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $622.36 and last traded at $622.36. Approximately 3,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 128,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $650.01.

CACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total transaction of $135,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total value of $5,575,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,765,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.