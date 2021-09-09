Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.18 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $3.86 or 0.00008243 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $1.03 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

