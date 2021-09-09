CRH (CRH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CRH (NYSE: CRH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/3/2021 – CRH had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/31/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/27/2021 – CRH had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/27/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/27/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/25/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

8/18/2021 – CRH had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/21/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

7/20/2021 – CRH had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,677. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 132.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CRH by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 236,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CRH by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 88,795 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CRH by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in CRH by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

