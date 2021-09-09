CRH (CRH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CRH (NYSE: CRH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/3/2021 – CRH had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 8/31/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 8/27/2021 – CRH had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 8/27/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 8/27/2021 – CRH had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 8/25/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “
- 8/18/2021 – CRH had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/21/2021 – CRH was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “
- 7/20/2021 – CRH had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,677. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 132.39%.
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
