Critical Comparison: Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) versus Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF)

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sierra Oncology and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology $300,000.00 835.31 -$80.90 million ($7.70) -2.59 Cotinga Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sierra Oncology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sierra Oncology and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cotinga Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.35%. Given Sierra Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Oncology is more favorable than Cotinga Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Sierra Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 67.7% of Sierra Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Oncology and Cotinga Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology N/A -75.11% -68.70% Cotinga Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Oncology has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 42.69, meaning that its share price is 4,169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sierra Oncology beats Cotinga Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements. The company was founded on May 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. It offers COTI-2 and COTI-219 pipelines. The COTI-2 pipeline targets gynecologic cancers and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The COTI-219 pipeline focuses on the treatment of lung, colorectal, pancreatic and thyroid cancers. The company was founded on October 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

