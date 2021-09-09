Critical Review: 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) versus Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and 89bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.42% -32.33% 89bio N/A -32.15% -30.77%

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and 89bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$139.70 million ($2.52) -13.54 89bio N/A N/A -$49.50 million ($3.08) -6.35

Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 89bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of 89bio shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of 89bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and 89bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 1 10 0 2.91 89bio 0 0 8 0 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $65.33, suggesting a potential upside of 91.54%. 89bio has a consensus target price of $57.13, suggesting a potential upside of 192.20%. Given 89bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 89bio is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

89bio beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded on July 7, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also intends to develop BIO89-100 for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in San Francisco, California.

