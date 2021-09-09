Crust Network (CRU) Market Cap Hits $86.56 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $86.56 million and $7.46 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for $42.36 or 0.00091458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

