CryptEx 1-Day Volume Tops $23,861.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $14.51 or 0.00030869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $23,861.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,966.45 or 0.99883608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.