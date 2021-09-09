CRYPTO20 (C20) Reaches Market Cap of $190.15 Million

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for about $4.75 or 0.00010116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $190.15 million and approximately $234,674.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00168500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,253 coins. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

