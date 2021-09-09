Cryptonite (XCN) Market Cap Hits $328,311.18

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Cryptonite has a total market capitalization of $328,311.18 and $13.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,416.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.14 or 0.07452319 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $663.22 or 0.01428826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.06 or 0.00390081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00126697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.97 or 0.00568691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.82 or 0.00561906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.50 or 0.00339322 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

