CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Achieves Market Cap of $147,891.86

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $147,891.86 and $27.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 27.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

