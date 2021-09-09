CryptoZoon Reaches Market Cap of $15.88 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $15.88 million and $9.30 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 45.6% against the dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00067883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00132956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00193880 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,828.10 or 0.99974393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.60 or 0.07270690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.42 or 0.00850597 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 846,627,813 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

