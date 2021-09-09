CUE Protocol (CUE) Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $56.84 or 0.00120879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $432,941.17 and approximately $2,328.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00134482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00191741 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.03 or 0.07415872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.12 or 1.00142354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.24 or 0.00778884 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.