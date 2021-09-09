Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 136 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Alphabet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,879.64. 24,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,693.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,403.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

