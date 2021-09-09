Cumberland Partners Ltd Cuts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,677,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,175 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $17,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after buying an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.39. 101,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,785,295. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

