Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.48.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $379.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,469,527. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,661,190 shares of company stock worth $943,399,059. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

