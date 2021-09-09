Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned 0.10% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $31,910,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $84.15. 8,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.95.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

