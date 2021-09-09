Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,715. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.80. The company has a market capitalization of $174.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

