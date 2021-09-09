Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $44.55 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $9.04 on Thursday, hitting $2,906.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,310. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,737.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2,442.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.