Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $6.52 Million in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned 0.09% of Axalta Coating Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 130,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,319. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

