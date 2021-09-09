Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 10,480 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 3.9% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $49,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.10. 45,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,184. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

