Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 11,562 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $25,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $332.04. The stock had a trading volume of 96,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,586. The company has a market cap of $350.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

