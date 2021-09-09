Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 4,409 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.7% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 96,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 61,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 12,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.