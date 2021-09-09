Curate Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Curate has a total market capitalization of $21.07 million and $1.20 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00005548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00177609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.