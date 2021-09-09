Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Curtiss-Wright also posted earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CW opened at $115.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.50.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

