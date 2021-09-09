Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 41,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 270,539 shares.The stock last traded at $9.27 and had previously closed at $9.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 7,074 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

