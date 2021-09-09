CUTcoin (CUT) Market Cap Achieves $28.66 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.66 million and approximately $151.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00097321 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00021091 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.77 or 0.00424140 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000723 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 149,581,418 coins and its circulating supply is 145,581,418 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.