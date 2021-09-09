cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $113.72 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $11,372.38 or 0.24365126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $113.72 million and $120,873.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00061703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00171176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044294 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

