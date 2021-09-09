CVCoin (CVN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $77,495.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. CVCoin has a market cap of $103.41 million and $77,495.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for $8.35 or 0.00017982 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00065074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00132243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00191339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.02 or 1.00255181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,324.64 or 0.07157530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.95 or 0.00848119 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.