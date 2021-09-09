CyberMiles (CMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.04 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.84 or 0.00393873 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,576.21 or 0.99788767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00068887 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.