CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of CyrusOne worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4,233.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $79.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,996.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.