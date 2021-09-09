CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.25 and last traded at $77.25. Approximately 7,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 864,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,996.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.19.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CyrusOne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,302,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CyrusOne by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at about $1,354,000.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

