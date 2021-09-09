DAEX Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $4,523.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAEX has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One DAEX coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00170026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00045102 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

