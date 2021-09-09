Dai (DAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.50 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.50 billion and approximately $423.88 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00169343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.94 or 0.00718865 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,497,470,276 coins and its circulating supply is 6,497,469,787 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.