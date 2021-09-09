Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Kidder Stephen W’s 8th Largest Position

Kidder Stephen W reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 3.3% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.93.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $331.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $197.58 and a 52 week high of $333.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

