Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Danimer Scientific in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

DNMR stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.37 and a beta of -1.15.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.