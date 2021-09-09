DAO Maker Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $97.00 million and $11.08 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00005603 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00062002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00134271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00190223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.11 or 0.07380452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,241.68 or 0.98406601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.94 or 0.00765992 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

