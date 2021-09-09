Dash Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $204.69 or 0.00435607 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and $446.29 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002704 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.50 or 0.00952325 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,323,133 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

