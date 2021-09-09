Dash Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $210.81 or 0.00450469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $373.24 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.44 or 0.01156967 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,324,103 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

