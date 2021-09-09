DATA (DTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.71 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One DATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $6.71 million and $305,731.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00169222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00044356 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

