Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Sells $14,020.00 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $14,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joel S. Hatlen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Data I/O alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $115,420.12.

Shares of DAIO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.32. 348,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,485. Data I/O Co. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 196,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 28.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the first quarter worth $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.