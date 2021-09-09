Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Sells $87,360.00 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $87,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Douglas Wells Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Douglas Wells Brown sold 5,360 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $34,679.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. 348,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. Data I/O Co. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $7.52.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Data I/O during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Data I/O by 26.6% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 78.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the period. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

