Datamine FLUX (FLUX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,745.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $174,583.14 and $15,745.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00131279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00191969 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,617.94 or 1.00200262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.93 or 0.07198172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $395.45 or 0.00849971 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 672,863 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

