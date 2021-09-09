DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will report sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.90 billion. DaVita reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%.

DVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

NYSE:DVA opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $136.48.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

