DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Now Covered by Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DVA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DVA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.