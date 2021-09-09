Dawn Protocol Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.60 or 0.00007662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $253.73 million and approximately $28.54 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.00177609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,453,175 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.